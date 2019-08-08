Missing woman from Escambia County, Fla. last seen in June

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman reported missing by her family. Deirdre Jeanne Polkey, 45, was last seen at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments in June and has not been seen or heard from since, according to the sheriff’s department.

Dierdre is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the location of Deirdre Jeanne Polkey, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.