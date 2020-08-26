Missing teenager reported in Pace, highlighted by KlaasKIDS

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — The search organization KlaasKIDS is highlighting the case of a missing teenager out of Pace, Florida. The organization made a Facebook post asking people to be on the lookout for 16-year-old Trinity Nelson.

The post says she was last seen August 23rd walking down Legend Creek Drive. She’s 5’2″, 110 pounds with braces and scares on her left forearm. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

