PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — The search organization KlaasKIDS is highlighting the case of a missing teenager out of Pace, Florida. The organization made a Facebook post asking people to be on the lookout for 16-year-old Trinity Nelson.
The post says she was last seen August 23rd walking down Legend Creek Drive. She’s 5’2″, 110 pounds with braces and scares on her left forearm. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.
- Unsettled Weather Here; Laura to Make Landfall Near Texas and Louisiana Line Tonight
- Traffic Alert: Overturned semi blocking all lanes of I-65 South at St Stephens Rd
- Missing teenager reported in Pace, highlighted by KlaasKIDS
- Only Native American on federal death row set to be executed
- Hundreds of votes up for grabs in razor-thin Daphne mayoral race