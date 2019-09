ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenager last seen on Sunday, Sept. 15 in the area of Johnson Avenue near West Florida Hospital.

14-year-old Talan Burnette is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. ECSO says it is not known what he was wearing at the time he was reported missing.

If you have any information on Talan Burnette, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.