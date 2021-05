ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently looking for a missing and endangered teenage girl.

15-year-old Skyla Renae Boutwell went missing Saturday evening around 5:45 PM off Beasley Road and S Highway 99. ECSO says Boutwell wa last seen wearing white shorts, white tennis shoes, and a maroon t-shirt.

If anyone has any information on Boutwell’s whereabouts please contact ECSO at 850-436-9620