Missing Pensacola man found dead after single-vehicle crash on I-110

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 37-year-old Pensacola man who was reported missing two days ago was found dead as a result of a single-vehicle crash on I-110 at I-10 Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol report says the SUV the man was driving collided with the guardrail on the northbound lane of I-110 and continued into the tree line, where it then overturned and crashed into a tree.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:39 p.m. Deputies say the family tracked his cellphone to the crash site and discovered the vehicle and his body. Deputies say there were no immediate signs of the collision at the location upon plain view because the vehicle was obscured in the tree line.