Missing Pensacola man found dead after single-vehicle crash on I-110

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIVE RADAR FEED

LIVE RADAR

LIVE RADAR

LIVE RADAR

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 37-year-old Pensacola man who was reported missing two days ago was found dead as a result of a single-vehicle crash on I-110 at I-10 Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol report says the SUV the man was driving collided with the guardrail on the northbound lane of I-110 and continued into the tree line, where it then overturned and crashed into a tree.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:39 p.m. Deputies say the family tracked his cellphone to the crash site and discovered the vehicle and his body. Deputies say there were no immediate signs of the collision at the location upon plain view because the vehicle was obscured in the tree line.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories