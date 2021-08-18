Missing man’s body recovered at Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was found dead after swimming at Pensacola Beach late Tuesday evening.

The body of Darren Manh Nguyen, 60, was recovered early Wednesday morning. Nguyen was last seen swimming around 7 p.m. at Park West off Fort Pickens Road.

Another man, who has yet to be identified, was found dead, floating in the water near the Pensacola Beach Pier at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The ECSO says that death is still under investigation.

As summer continues, Pensacola Beach water safety leaders say it’s important to stay alert and remain cautious to avoid tragedy.

“The best thing to do is swim near a lifeguard because we can tell you where the rip currents are, where the sandbars are, where to swim, where not to swim,” said Escambia County Water Safety Deputy Chief Alex Johnson.

Johnson says it’s already been a busy year for beach rescues and staying alert could help save a life.

“Anytime there’s any amount of wave action, there’s going to be some amount of currents pulling you out as well,” Johnson said. “We hope you come out, enjoy the beach, enjoy the end of summer. Have a good time. Swim near a lifeguard. Be safe.”