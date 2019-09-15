Missing juvenile reported in Escambia County, Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida are looking for a missing 12-year-old. According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page they are looking for 12-year-old Kardyaire Jamel Holmes. According to the post, he was last seen walking in the 2100 block of West Blount Streeet around 2:30 am Sunday.

The post describes him as “5’0, 160 lbs, he has black hair and brown eyes. Kardyaire is wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black Nike Slides.”

PLEASE SHARE***Missing Juvenile***We need your help locating 12 year old, Kardyaire Jamel Holmes, DOB 10/27/2006….

Posted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 15, 2019

