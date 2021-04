ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s office is currently looking for a missing teen in Escambia County.

Jasmine Arianna Coleman, 14, was last seen on Monday, April 19th wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts. Coleman is 5’2″, 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows Coleman’s whereabouts or any information call ECSO at 850-436-9620