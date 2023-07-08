ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County Florida need your help finding a woman who’s been missing for nearly a week. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, they’re looking for 26-year-old Jessie Caitlyn Hartwell.

She was last seen Monday morning at 7:30 in the 9500 block of Chandler Street. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and may be in need of medical attention. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Their phone number is 850-436-9620. The post did not specify the nature of her medical condition or what she may have been wearing when last seen.