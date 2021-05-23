Missing/endangered teenage girl reported in Escambia County, FL

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County, Florida are looking for a missing 16-year-old they say may be in danger. According to a Facebook post from the ECSO late Saturday, 16-year-old, Leah Thompson was last seen late Saturday afternoon around 5:40 pm, in the 1000 block of West Moreno Street.

They say she was wearing glasses, cheetah biker shorts, and a long-sleeve brown shirt. Thompson is 5’3, 115lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories