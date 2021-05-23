Missing/endangered teenage girl reported in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County, Florida are looking for a missing 16-year-old they say may be in danger. According to a Facebook post from the ECSO late Saturday, 16-year-old, Leah Thompson was last seen late Saturday afternoon around 5:40 pm, in the 1000 block of West Moreno Street.

They say she was wearing glasses, cheetah biker shorts, and a long-sleeve brown shirt. Thompson is 5’3, 115lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.