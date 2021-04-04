Missing, endangered senior reported in Escambia County, Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County Florida are searching for a missing senior citizen who may be in danger. Late Saturday night a post on the ECSO Facebook page said they were looking for 61-year-old John Frenkel. The post says he was last seen nearly a week ago, Monday at around 2 pm in the 1500 block of Silver Ridge Road.

Deputies say is driving a silver 2014 Chevy Silverado with a Florida tag of Z54-FQX. He’s described as 6’2, 200 lbs. and he may be in need of medical attention. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.