Missing/Endangered adult reported in Escambia County, Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County need the public’s help in finding a missing 53-year-old man. According to a Facebook post, Clifton Lewis Holifield Jr. was last seen Saturday morning in the 500 block of North Green Street. He is 5’7, 165lbs, last seen wearing a blue shirt, white shorts, and crocs. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

