FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered adult.

OCSO says 70-year-old Catherine Bodine was last seen on a neighbor’s surveillance camera leaving her apartment at 2:20 AM Saturday morning. Bodine is 5’4″ and 130 pounds with grayish brown hair.

If anyone has seen Bodine please call OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers