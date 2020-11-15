Missing, endangered adult in Escambia County, Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County Florida are looking for a missing 32-year-old woman who may be in danger. Just before 5 Sunday morning deputies said in a Facebook post they’re looking for Desiree Cierra Washington.

In the post, they said she might be in the area of Plantation Road. She also might be in need of medical attention. The post said they didn’t have information about where she may have been last seen or what she was wearing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.