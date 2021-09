ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Zuh’maiah Vason,12, went missing in Escambia County Saturday night according to Escambia County Sheriffs Office.

Vason was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Sept.18 on the 3500-block of North Haynes Street.

She was wearing a black and white stripe shirt and black tights.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.