PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police Department has issued a missing and endangered case for a Pensacola Teenager.

16-year-old Jamiayh Ah’kia is a black female that was last seen Friday 3/12 in the 1300 block of W Avery Street.

Ah’kia is 5;6″ and 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing black shorts and an orange shirt. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Ah’kia please call Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1845.