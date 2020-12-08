Missing Adult in Escambia County, might need medical attention

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says 22-year-old Providence Kareem Agbaje has been missing since September 3 and might be in danger.

Anyone with information is urged to call ECSO at 850-436-9620.

Providence was last seen on 9/3/20 at the intersection of Davis Hwy and I-10. He was wearing a pink jacket and pink shoes. He is 6’0”, 168 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes. The ECSO included Providence’s photo in a missing persons post on our Facebook page in October. On 12/07/2020, the ECSO received new information that he may be in need of medical attention.

