MISSING: 14-year-old Isabella last seen on Fallen Tree Dr. in Escambia County, FL

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Isabella Marie Kalb, 14

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are hoping the public can help locate a missing teenager.

Isabella Marie Kalb, 14, was last seen Tuesday night on Fallen Tree Drive in Escambia County, Florida.

According to ECSO, she was wearing gray jogging pants and a gray and white T-shirt.

If you’ve seen Isabella or know where she is, please call the sheriff’s office at (850) 436-9620.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories