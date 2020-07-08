MISSING: 14-year-old Isabella last seen on Fallen Tree Dr. in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are hoping the public can help locate a missing teenager.
Isabella Marie Kalb, 14, was last seen Tuesday night on Fallen Tree Drive in Escambia County, Florida.
According to ECSO, she was wearing gray jogging pants and a gray and white T-shirt.
If you’ve seen Isabella or know where she is, please call the sheriff’s office at (850) 436-9620.
