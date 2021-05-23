Minute with Drexel: When plans don’t go to plan

Hey, y’all. Today I want to talk to you about plans. We all make them. We make plans for the future, plans for vacation plans for dinner. And that’s great! We should. We should all have a purpose for our days. But what happens when those plans are interrupted? How do you behave? Well, let me tell you about my interrupted plans.

A few days ago I told you that I was headed to Central and South Florida for some business and to visit my kids. My “plan” had been to do about 80% business and 20% visiting.

Well, right after I got here my laptop, where I do all my business, crashed. It went to laptop heaven. And every time I try to get to an appointment it seemed that something got in the way. There was a wreck on I-4, this that and the other thing, I ran late, I lost time. All of my plans were going awry. But on the flip side of that, opportunities opened up for me to spend more time with my kids.

That made me think about Proverbs. In chapter 19 we are told that we have many plans in our heart, but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails. And Jeremiah 29:11, my favorite scripture, says “For I know the plans I have for you; plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

So, I thought to myself “Drexel, instead of stamping your foot, consider that the plans you made were not the best plans and perhaps the plan that is unfolding in front of you is the one that you should grab hold of.”

Once I released it and stopped carrying on, I still was able to get my business taken care of, opportunities opened up that I was able to take advantage of, and I got to spend more time with my kids than I have been able to spend in a very long time. I was glad that my plans were interrupted.

Here’s my challenge for you this week. Go ahead and make your plans. It’s important. But hold them loosely in your hands. If your plans get interrupted, instead of acting like me and fussing and carrying on, roll with it and see if the plan that is unfolding in front of you is better than the one you crafted on your own. If you do that, and something wonderful happens, I would sure love to hear from you. And that is your “minute with Drexel.”