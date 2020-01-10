Minor injuries reported after crash involving Crestview PD officer

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview police officer and a woman were taken to the hospital after a late night crash.
Florida Highway Patrol says it happened at 8:35 Thursday night at the intersection of State Road 85 and Redstone Avenue
Officials says a Crestview police officer was driving a marked police car when he ran a red light as the driver in a Ford Fusion was making a left turn onto Redstone Avenue.
EMS took the officer to the Fort Walton Medical Center, while the woman’s family took her to the North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Both are expected to be alright.
