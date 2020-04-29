Ministry Village at Olive to distribute more than 40,000 pounds of food Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Ministry Village at Olive will hold a Drive-Thru Food Pantry on Saturday, May 2, to distribute more than 40,000 pounds of perishable food to those in need in our community.

This generous donation from Patriot Emergency Response, out of Quincy, Fla., will be delivered to Ministry Village at Olive by Butler Foods of Pensacola, Inc. The drive-thru food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 2, at 1836 E. Olive Road, in the front parking lot of Olive Baptist Church.

The traffic pattern that will be set up will allow the staff and volunteers to serve people while following CDC safety guidelines. Ministry Village will continue distributing food bags as long as supplies last.

