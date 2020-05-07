Milton woman collecting water, Gatorade for firefighters, needs your help

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton woman is working to collect water and Gatorade for firefighters fighting the Milton wildfire.

Brittany Tedder is set up outside Winn Dixie, 5428 Dogwood Drive, with the goal of stuffing her car with drinks to donate to firefighters.

“I just felt led in my heart that they’re working so hard to save people during these wildfires that they also need help, too,” Tedder said. “When they’re helping, we also as a community need to give back to our local heroes.”

Tedder is also accepting donations. She plans to bring the firefighters pizza this evening.

