Milton woman arrested after juvenile is accidentally shot

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department has made an arrest in Friday’s accidental shooting leaving a juvenile injured and several schools in the area to go on lockdown.

The Police Department says Sheila Phillips Mock was arrested on August 26, in lieu of an accidental shooting taking place at Burke Street on Friday, August 23 when a juvenile was injured. The investigation resulted in Mock’s arrest, charging her with one count of Culpable Negligence Allowing a Minor Access to a Weapon Resulting in Injury and 2 counts of Unsafe Storage of Firearms.

Police say a juvenile was shot after a group of students were horseplaying with a firearm and it fired.

Mock was taken to Santa Rosa County Jail.

