Milton teenager dies in Friday night crash

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old woman from Milton is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County Friday evening. According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was heading east on Springhill Road near Phelps Road when she failed to negotiate a curve, the vehicle left the road and hit two trees. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The report says she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. The crash happened before 7 pm Friday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories