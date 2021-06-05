SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old woman from Milton is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County Friday evening. According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was heading east on Springhill Road near Phelps Road when she failed to negotiate a curve, the vehicle left the road and hit two trees. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The report says she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. The crash happened before 7 pm Friday night.
Milton teenager dies in Friday night crash
by: WKRG StaffPosted: / Updated: