Milton sexual predator sentenced to life in prison

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A judge has sentenced a Milton man to serve life in prison and designated him as a sexual predator.

A Santa Rosa County jury convicted Demetrius Mason on July 16 for sexual battery and domestic battery by strangulation.

In April 2019, Mason broke into the victim’s home, attacked her, strangled her, and sexually assaulted her, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

“The defendant has an extensive criminal history including multiple convictions for violent crimes,” Prosecuting Attorney Kari Garrett said. “As a result of the sentence imposed in this case, the defendant will never perpetrate violence on another member of our community.”