Milton Police investigating Thursday morning shooting

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Milton Police Chief Tony Tindell says at about 4 a.m., several shots were fired at a parked car in the 6400 block of Cedar Street in Milton.

No one was injured. The suspect vehicle drove off.

No description of the vehicle has been released at this time.

Tindell said investigators recovered several shell casings from the scene. He said witnesses are not cooperating with the police investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Milton Police Department at ‭(850) 983-5420‬.