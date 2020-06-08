Milton man wins $1 million top prize from Florida lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Lottery announces a Milton man claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.

Florida Lottery says Christopher Grogan, 55, used the lottery secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

According to the Florida Lottery, Grogan purchased his winning ticket from Love’s Travel Stop, located at 11459 Southwest 61st Way in Jasper. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

