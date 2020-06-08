Milton man wins $1 million top prize from Florida lottery scratch-off game

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
florida lottery_1539962527827.png_59512621_ver1.0_640_360_1554520531705.jpg.jpg

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Lottery announces a Milton man claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.

Florida Lottery says Christopher Grogan, 55, used the lottery secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

According to the Florida Lottery, Grogan purchased his winning ticket from Love’s Travel Stop, located at 11459 Southwest 61st Way in Jasper. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories