Milton man who gave minor alcohol then sexually assaulted him sentenced to life

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man was convicted Tuesday, Sept. 14, of sexual battery on a victim who was helpless to resist, State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced Friday.

Leonard Starke

On July 15, 2021, the state attorney’s office says Leonard Starke supplied a minor with alcohol, and while the victim was asleep, Starke committed a sexual battery upon him.

Starke qualified as a prison releasee reoffender based on his prior criminal record, so consequently, a judge sentenced him to a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Kari L. Garrett prosecuted the case.

