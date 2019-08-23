Milton man turns himself for hit-and-run a year later

A Milton man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash a year ago has turned himself into the Santa Rosa County jail.

The Florida Highway Patrol says about 2:29 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2018, Brayton Cale Secondine, driving a red Chevrolet Camaro, left the scene of a fatal crash on State Road 399, or the Navarre Beach Causeway.

After an investigation, FHP homicide investigators identified Secondine as the driver involved in the fatal crash.

He was booked into the jail Thursday morning and was released on a $50,000 bond.

He is charged with failure to stop and remain at a crash involving death.

It has been reported that Secondine is a firefighter with the Midway Fire District.