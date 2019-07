MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County jury has found a man guilty of capital sexual battery.

Judge Scott Duncan sentenced Nathan Ray Tiller, 30, of Milton, to serve life in prison and he’s been designated a sexual predator.

The victim was seven years old. Tiller committed the crime between September 2013 and September 2014 while he was staying with the victim and her parents at their Milton home.

The child reported the abuse to school officials who reported it to the Child Abuse Hotline.