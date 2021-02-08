Milton man sentenced to life for beating, strangling his girlfriend

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man accused of beating his girlfriend with a baseball bat before strangling her has been sentenced to life in prison.

Ginger Bowden Madden, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida, announced Monday that 61-year-old Jerry Geisler Odum pled guilty to first-degree murder on Friday.

A judge immediately sentenced Odum to a mandatory life sentence in prison.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 7, Odum hit Vickie Edge multiple times in the head before strangling her to death. Odum later spoke with investigators and admitted to the murder, according to authorities.