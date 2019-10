SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man died after he drifted off-road while trying to pass another vehicle Friday night.

J R Welch was traveling north on SR 87, approaching Allentown Road, when he attempted to pass another vehicle. His car drifted off the roadway and collided with several trees.

Welch was life-flighted to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.