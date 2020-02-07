Milton man charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide for 2019 crash

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) —Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Common Core has officially been removed from Florida classrooms, but the state still has to adopt newly proposed standards.

“When I took office, I made a pledge to the citizens of Florida to overhaul our educational standards to remove all vestiges of Common Core and return to the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic,” said Governor DeSantis. “I am pleased that this historic task has been completed and we are well on our way to making Florida the best state in the nation for education. My deepest thanks to Commissioner Corcoran and Department of Education staff, Florida teachers, parents, subject matter experts and stakeholders for their participation in this transparent, in-depth and comprehensive process.”