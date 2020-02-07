Milton man charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide for 2019 crash

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man Wednesday for the death of 21-year-old Nykolis Darrin Parodi in 2019.
The 11-month traffic homicide investigation started March 1, 2019, when 28-year-old Dustin Riley Broxson lost control of his car on I-10 in Santa Rosa County. Parodi, a passenger in the car, was ejected in the crash and died.
FHP Corporal Thomas Paschal arrested Broxson on vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter charges.
LATEST STORIES:
- Enjoy Valentine’s Day all month at Gatlinburg Skylift Park
- The Clydesdales return to the Gulf Coast for Mardi Gras
- Latino leaders welcome hate-crime charges in El Paso shooting, but worry about further attacks
- House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain
- PETA founder argues for new animal language, says calling your dog or cat a ‘pet’ is derogatory