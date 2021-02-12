Milton man accused of sexually assaulting girl since she was five

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a girl since she was five years old.

David Bastarache is charged with sexual assault on a victim under 12.

A 13-year-old girl came forward in December 2020 saying Bastarache has been sexually assaulting her for years.

During an interview with the investigator, the girl preferred to write down what happened. She said Bastarache did “some horrible things to her in the past,” the arrest report states.

While she was sleeping, she said he would come in her room, wake her up and tell her to follow him to his room. She said he would make her strip naked then clean up trash in the room. He would force her to touch his penis and to have anal sex with him. If she refused, he would slap her and one time he hit her five times with a belt, according to the report. She said the pain was so bad she would cry out loud and that’s when he would stop temporarily before continuing to sexually assault her.

Bastarache is in the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $250,000 bond.