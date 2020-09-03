Milton man accused of molesting 9-year-old girl, threatened to kill if she told

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies say a Milton man is accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl and threatening to kill her and her mother if she told.

An arrest report from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has explicit details pertaining to the case, alleging that 42-year-old Melvin Thompson molested the victim between October and November 2016 at his home.

According to the report, when the victim was playing video games Thompson entered the room and began inappropriately touching her breasts and vaginal area.

He then guided her into the living room where he lied her down facing up with her wrists held down. Both clothed, Thompson got on top of her and started rubbing his genitalia against her vaginal area like they were having “intercourse.”

Thompson’s girlfriend walked in the room while the alleged molestation took place. He jumped off the victim and acted as if they were just playing. When his girlfriend walked out of the room, Thompson told the victim to act like nothing happened or else he would kill her and her mother. This information is all per the report.

Thompson was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is facing one count of lewd lascivious behavior, molesting a victim 12-years-old or younger.

