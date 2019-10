Update: Fire crews were out early Monday morning trying to get the rest of the fire under control. Officials say there's no immediate threat to any structures at this time. Crews could be seen cleaning debris throughout the area and canvasing the woods where smoke is still billowing. Officials say residents in the area might smell smoke for the next few days.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- Firefighters from the Florida Forest Service and local fire departments responded to wildfire early Sunday morning on the 6500 block of East Bay Boulevard (County Road 399) in the Midway area of south Santa Rosa County.