Milton essential worker surprised with $5k closet makeover

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton woman received a surprise today from a local company trying to make a difference in the lives of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baptist lab technician Somerlyn Harrington, 25, won a $5,000 Closet By Design closet makeover. She was nominated by her fiancé, EJ Holder.

“I feel she deserves it because she’s a fantastic woman who strives to go above and beyond her job,” Holder wrote to the company.

Harrington’s name was drawn out of a random draw, Closet By Design owner Samatha Floyd said.

“As a company, we wanted to use our expertise to put together something that would help others and give back,” Floyd said.

Harrington was more than shocked to win the prize. She didn’t even know what she had won until reporters told her.

“Is that how much it is?” she said. “I didn’t realize it was that much money.”

Harrington has been working in the lab at Baptist, which recently started processing COVID-19 tests, throughout the pandemic. She says she’s just doing her job but appreciates being recognized for her hard work.

“I just go to work and do my job,” she said. “I do what I’m supposed to do like everyone else.”

Her mother, Sheila, said she’s proud of her daughter for doing her job, despite the risks of COVID-19.

“I’m very proud,” she said. “I honestly don’t know what else to say in regards to that. She’s just a blessing. She always has been truly a blessing to us.”

Harrington says she doesn’t know how she’ll design her closet yet but could definitely use the closet space.

