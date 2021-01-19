Milton COVID-19 vaccination clinics canceled after vaccines don’t arrive

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Because of a shipment of COVID-19 vaccination not arriving, vaccinations scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20, and Thursday, Jan. 21, at the Milton Community Center have been canceled.

Santa Rosa County and the Department of Health will be in contact with those who have appointments for the Community Center to reschedule.

This is only for vaccinations at the Milton Community Center. The COVID-19 drive-through testing scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the Community Center will take place as scheduled. For more information, call the City of Milton at 850-983-5400.