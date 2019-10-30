Milton brothers hold haunted house to honor mom, raise funds for cancer research

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Justin Johnston and Job Schumacher say they grew up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with a mother who was a hero.

Susan Johnston delivered newspapers and worked other jobs — doing anything she could to provide for her family.

She passed away in 2011.

The brothers told News 5 they were reminiscing this year about how their mother and uncle would put on haunted houses when they were kids, when they decided they would hold a haunted house in their honor.

“We decided it would be good to do something in her memory,” said Justin Johnston. “We were like, ‘we could probably collect some money,’ and we wanted it to go to a good cause that would actually fight breast cancer.”

The brothers decided funds raised by the haunt would go to benefit the Dr. Susan Love Breast Cancer Foundation.

It took the brothers about a month to put together the haunt, located at 5793 Jade Moon Circle in Milton. The haunt is themed “Mad Max/Apocalypse,” Johnston said.

News 5 took a tour of the haunt. We won’t spoil it, but it starts off with a child roasting a leg over a campfire. It then takes you through a maze, where you might find company.

The haunt will take place both Wednesday and Thursday on Halloween. It’s free to go through it, but the brothers hope people will give donations for their cause.

They hope to raise at least $1,000.