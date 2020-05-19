Milton boy, 4, diagnosed with DIPG

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton boy was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) earlier this month, and will undergo a clinical trial in Gainesville.

Four-year-old Hayden Powell was diagnosed on May 10, after his parents took him to the emergency room at Sacred Heart. His father, Dane, tells News 5 they started to notice something wasn’t right with Hayden when he was losing balance and his speech was slower than normal.

Hayden and his family are currently at UF in Gainesville. They say they are hanging in after the diagnosis, and has “turned their lives upside down.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

