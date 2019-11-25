Milton bakery recognized as “sweetest” in Florida

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Milton Quality Bakery took top honors as the best full-line bakery in Florida, in a contest sponsored by Dawn Foods. Dawn Foods gave out awards in every state.
Here is more information about the big win.
Milton Quality Bakery is a fourth generation family-owned bakery that has been serving Milton, Fla. and surrounding communities for more than 50 years. Frances Michener, along with her son Eric Michener and grandsons Chance and Ezra Michener, carry on the business with the tried-and-true recipes developed by Frances’ husband Mitch and father Lenzo Malone.Dawn Foods
“We are extremely honored to be named Sweetest Bakery in Florida for the second year in a row. We love our customers and knew we had a loyal following, but this outpouring of support is really overwhelming,” said Frances Michener.
To thank customers for their support and celebrate the victory, the bakery will offer 25 percent off all baked goods this coming Saturday, Nov. 30. The Micheners invite long-time customers to come in and enjoy the discount on their favorite items and encourage those who have yet to discover them to stop in and get a taste of the Sweetest Bakery in Florida.
More than 1,200 bakeries in the U.S. and Canada participated in the competition with more than 1.4 million votes cast online and via text. Sweet Crunch Bakeshop of New Hampshire was recognized as the top bakery in America. The full list of state winners can be found at sweetestbakeryinamerica.com/.