Millions in unclaimed property available in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — More than $49 million in unclaimed property is available in Northwest Florida, according to the state’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Unclaimed property can come from a variety of places, such as abandoned bank accounts, unclaimed insurance payments, or uncashed checks.

Here’s how much is available in our local counties:

  • Escambia – $25,103,985
  • Okaloosa – $16,068,867
  • Santa Rosa – $8,627,919

Checking to see if you have any unclaimed property is easy — just visit FLTreasureHunt.gov.

