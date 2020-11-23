Millions in unclaimed property available in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — More than $49 million in unclaimed property is available in Northwest Florida, according to the state’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.
Unclaimed property can come from a variety of places, such as abandoned bank accounts, unclaimed insurance payments, or uncashed checks.
Here’s how much is available in our local counties:
- Escambia – $25,103,985
- Okaloosa – $16,068,867
- Santa Rosa – $8,627,919
Checking to see if you have any unclaimed property is easy — just visit FLTreasureHunt.gov.
