Middle school student charged with felonies after bringing knife to school

WALNUT HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County middle school student is facing felony charges after bringing a knife to school.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says the student showed a Swiss Army-type pocket knife to three other students before approaching them in a threatening manner. This happened Tuesday at Ernest Ward Middle School.

The student is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a weapon on school property.

He was taken to the Escambia Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

