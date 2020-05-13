Mid-Bay Bridge to close overnight on May 14 & 15

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Mid-Bay Bridge will close temporarily Thursday and Friday night for road work.

The Florida Department of Transport (FDOT) says the bridge will be closed to all traffic as workers remove and replace steel tendons. The road will remain open to emergency vehicles.

Alternative routes are State Road (S.R.) 20, S.R. 85, and U.S. 98.

The Mid-Bay Bridge is currently restricted to only two-axle vehicles and single axle trailers. This load restriction is a cautionary measure intended to minimize the stresses on the bridge during maintenance activities. All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Florida Department of Transportation

