Mid-Bay Bridge to close overnight on May 14 & 15

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
VIDEO__FDOT__Mid_Bay_Bridge_closed_indef_8_20190110024708

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Mid-Bay Bridge will close temporarily Thursday and Friday night for road work.

The Florida Department of Transport (FDOT) says the bridge will be closed to all traffic as workers remove and replace steel tendons. The road will remain open to emergency vehicles.

Alternative routes are State Road (S.R.) 20, S.R. 85, and U.S. 98.

The Mid-Bay Bridge is currently restricted to only two-axle vehicles and single axle trailers.  This load restriction is a cautionary measure intended to minimize the stresses on the bridge during maintenance activities. All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Florida Department of Transportation

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories