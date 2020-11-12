Meth, Money, Marijuana: California man faces drug charges after traffic stop in Destin

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla (WRKG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man in Destin after they found 420 grams of methamphetamine, money and marijuana during a traffic stop outside of a nightclub in Destin.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy making a traffic stop in Destin arrested the driver on trafficking in methamphetamine and other charges after a search turned up 420 grams of methamphetamine, cash, and vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

20-year-old Diego Cardona of Stockton, Calif., was arrested Nov. 9 outside a nightclub on Emerald Coast Parkway. The sheriff’s office says a deputy who pulled Cardona over for several traffic violations detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the SUV, and neither Cardona nor the passenger had a Florida medical marijuana card. A search of the car revealed unused and used vacuum-sealed bags containing 420 grams of meth, 1,589 grams of marijuana, and $5,700 in cash.

Cardona is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, marijuana distribution, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories