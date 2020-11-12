Meth, Money, Marijuana: California man faces drug charges after traffic stop in Destin

DESTIN, Fla (WRKG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man in Destin after they found 420 grams of methamphetamine, money and marijuana during a traffic stop outside of a nightclub in Destin.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy making a traffic stop in Destin arrested the driver on trafficking in methamphetamine and other charges after a search turned up 420 grams of methamphetamine, cash, and vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

20-year-old Diego Cardona of Stockton, Calif., was arrested Nov. 9 outside a nightclub on Emerald Coast Parkway. The sheriff’s office says a deputy who pulled Cardona over for several traffic violations detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the SUV, and neither Cardona nor the passenger had a Florida medical marijuana card. A search of the car revealed unused and used vacuum-sealed bags containing 420 grams of meth, 1,589 grams of marijuana, and $5,700 in cash.

Cardona is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, marijuana distribution, and possession of drug paraphernalia.





LATEST STORIES