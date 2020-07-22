MercyMe’s Fall 2020 tour postponed until Spring 2021, Pensacola included amongst others

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WKRG) — GRAMMY® nominated, multiple American Music Award and Dove Award winning band MercyMe decided to postpone their fall 2020 tour to the spring of 2021.

This announcement was initially made to fans via the band’s social media over the weekend. They also made sure to tell concert-goers that even with this is the new plan, there may be more adjustments in the future.

With COVID-19 causing states to set limited restrictions for safety purposes it has led to some uncertainty around live events.

“For those of you who have already purchased tickets for one of our originally rescheduled concerts, your tickets will still be valid for the newly rescheduled date,” the band’s statement read. “We will also be granting refunds for the next 30 DAYS to those of you who have purchased tickets and are unable to attend the new date. For refunds, please contact your initial point of purchase. More information regarding onsale date for the newly announced concerts will be coming soon, and cities noted below with an * are already on sale.” MercyMe

Additionally, MercyMe told fans they are currently in the studio and are planning to have new music in soon, saying, “So get ready, we can’t wait for you to hear it! It’s our desire for everyone to stay safe and healthy, and we’ll see you all in the Spring of 2021!”

Here’s a list of the affected concerts (dates are subject to change):

2.18.21 Independence, MO – *Cable Dahmer Arena

2.19.21 Wichita, KS – *Hartman Arena

2.20.21 Amarillo, TX – Cal Farley Coliseum

2.21.21 Loveland, CO – Budweiser Events Center

2.25.21 Boise, ID- ExtraMile Arena

2.26.21 Spokane, WA- Spokane Arena

2.27.21 Everett, WA – Angel of the Winds Arena

2.28.21 Kennewick, WA- Toyota Center

3.4.21 Stockton, CA- Stockton Arena

3.5.21 San Diego, CA- Viejas Arena

3.6.21 Glendale, AZ- Gila River Arena

3.7.21 Rio Rancho, NM- Santa Ana Star Center

3.12.21 Oklahoma City, OK- *Chesapeake Energy Arena

3.13.21 Jonesboro, AR- First National Bank Arena

3.14.21 Indianapolis, IN- *Bankers Life Fieldhouse

3.18.21 Pensacola, FL- *Pensacola Bay Center

3.19.21 Greenville, SC- Bon Secours Wellness Arena

3.20.21 Biloxi, MS- *Mississippi Coast Coliseum

3.21.21 Augusta, GA- *James Brown Arena

3.25.21 Greensboro, NC- *Greensboro Coliseum

3.26.21 Huntsville, AL- Von Braun Center

3.27.21 Springfield, MO- JQH Arena

4.1.21 Fort Wayne, IN- Memorial Coliseum

4.2.21 Moline, IL- TaxSlayer Center

4.3.21 Topeka, KS- Stormont Vail Events Center

4.15.21 Des Moines, IA-*Wells Fargo Arena

4.16.21 Omaha, NE- *CHI Health Center Omaha

4.17.21 Sioux Falls, SD- *Denny Sanford Premier Center

4.22.21 Duluth, MN- *Amsoil Arena

4.23.21 Madison, WI- *Alliant Energy Center

4.24.21 Minneapolis, MN- *Target Center

4.25.21 Fargo, ND- *FargoDome

*Rescheduled from spring 2020

