Therapist charged with sexual misconduct after having relationship with client

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A licensed mental health counselor has been charged with sexual misconduct by a psychotherapist in connection to a relationship with a client over a three-month period.

The victim told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators last May that 46-year-old Susan Shelton had been his local therapist for about two years. He says they started a sexual relationship in November 2018 that lasted until January 2019 while he was still her client.

Shelton denied any relationship with the man outside of work, telling deputies he is delusional and was never allowed in her home.

The victim then provided investigators photographs as well as two videos of the pair together outside the office, including at the defendant’s home, showing the relationship was sexual in nature.

In addition, investigators found evidence on Shelton’s cellphone of website searches in January 2019 on the subjects of “dual relationship client with therapist” and “how to break up with a crazy partner without destroying u.”

Sexual misconduct by a psychotherapist is a third-degree felony. Shelton was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail on Nov. 22 and released later that day.

Shelton is listed as an employee for Bayshore Retreat in Destin, according to its website. The site says she has been employed there since 2013.