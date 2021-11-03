Men’s health event to be held in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Community Health Northwest Florida is hosting a men’s health event Nov. 13 in Pensacola.

Community Health Northwest Florida is inviting men all of ages to visit the event for:

Educational sessions on men’s health topics

COVID-19 vaccination opportunities

Health screenings

Mental health resources

Chronic disease resources

Financial assistance resources including sliding fee scale

Prescription assistance program

Yoga demonstrations

The first 100 attendees will also receive a food box from Manna Food Bank, according to a Facebook post from Community Health Northwest Florida.

$25 gift cards will be given to every screening participant, according to the post.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Health Northwest Florida at 2315 W. Jackson St. in Pensacola, according to the post.