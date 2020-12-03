Memorial services to honor NAS Pensacola shooting victims

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s been almost a year since the Dec. 6 terrorist attack onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola.
There will be a memorial service and wreath-laying tomorrow to mark the one-year anniversary and honor the victims of the tragic NAS Pensacola shooting, and you can watch it on Facebook.
Ensign Joshua Watson, Petty Officer 3rd Class Mohammed Haitham and Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Walters will all be honored. The Purple Heart Medal Ceremony for the fallen heroes begins at 1:30 p.m.
