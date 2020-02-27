Memorial Service set for officer who lost his life to brain cancer

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Memorial Service for Officer Stephen Grogan has been set for 12:30 pm Thursday, March 5, 2019 at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola, Fla.

Officer Grogan died from brain cancer this week, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

He had been battling a aggressive form of cancer called Glioblastoma Multiforme for the second time.

