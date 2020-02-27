Memorial Service set for officer who lost his life to brain cancer

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Memorial Service for Officer Stephen Grogan has been set for 12:30 pm Thursday, March 5, 2019 at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola, Fla.
Officer Grogan died from brain cancer this week, according to the Pensacola Police Department.
He had been battling a aggressive form of cancer called Glioblastoma Multiforme for the second time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile police arrest teen three months after shooting
- Woman rushes to perform Heimlich maneuver on choking customer at Daphne’s Chick-fil-A
- 3rd times the charm? Chipotle unveils new queso
- Parents devastated after losing their two children in head-on crash in Missouri
- Digital Original: Arkansas first-grader starts own lip gloss line